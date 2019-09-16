Marvell Technology To Pay $5.5M To End SEC Pull-In Claims

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:42 PM EDT) -- Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will pay $5.5 million to end allegations that it pulled in sales from future quarters, inflating its lagging revenue and misleading investors, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Monday. The regulator said the Silicon Valley-based company, which provides wireless and networking services and products, padded its quarterly numbers at the end of 2015 and the beginning of 2016 with a total of $88 million in sales that were scheduled for future quarters. "Marvell's senior management placed significant pressure on its sales employees to push customers to agree to accept products earlier than scheduled, and it closely...

