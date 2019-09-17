Alleged Head Of Microcap Scheme Expected To Plead Guilty

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Roger "Rocket" Knox, the alleged mastermind of a global $165 million microcap securities fraud scheme, is expected to change his plea to guilty at a hearing next month, according to court filings late Monday. Knox, who pled not guilty after he was indicted last fall, is set to appear Oct. 24 for a Rule 11 hearing, which is typically scheduled when a defendant wishes to change his plea. Representatives for Knox did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation Tuesday that Knox was planning to plead guilty. The government declined to comment. Four of Knox's alleged co-conspirators have already pled guilty or agreed...

