Pa. Justices Told Insurer Can Withhold Homeowner Payments

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT) -- A Farmers Insurance division told the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania Monday that its insurance contracts allow it to withhold payments for general contractors until after a homeowner actually incurs repair costs, despite two class action lawsuits claiming that the court’s precedent says otherwise. In its brief to the court Monday, Truck Insurance Exchange said that the justices’ 1994 decision in Gilderman v. State Farm Insurance did not override the specific language in its own homeowners’ insurance policies that say general contractors’ overhead and profit, or GCOP, would not be included in cash settlements to resolve property damage claims. “As the Superior...

