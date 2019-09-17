Liberty Mutual Can’t Use Pa. Law To Shake Construction Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 2:34 PM EDT) -- A Liberty Mutual unit must face a coverage suit brought by a Pennsylvania-based contractor over a damaged project at a gas processing site, a federal judge has ruled, saying the contractor brought enough facts to state a claim for relief under West Virginia law. U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey said Monday that Liberty Mutual Fire Insurance Co.’s motion to dismiss Redstone International Inc.’s claims doesn't carry weight at this stage of the proceedings. The insurer had argued that the policy at issue should be interpreted under Pennsylvania laws, while Redstone argued it should be interpreted under West Virginia laws....

