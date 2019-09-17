Chancery Keeps Jarden Appraisal Intact After Tidying Errors

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:26 PM EDT) -- Acknowledging structural and mathematical errors in a multi-part court rehash of the $13.2 billion sale of Jarden Corp., a Delaware vice chancellor nevertheless stuck with the original conclusion Monday, after a second look at a post-trial appraisal ruling issued in July. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III, in a 13-page order on a motion for reargument, concluded that a revised, $48.23 per share calculation of the present value of Jarden's future cash flow nevertheless still corroborated the court's original appraisal of the company at $48.31 per share, based on its unaffected market price. Newell Rubbermaid Inc. acquired the business for the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS