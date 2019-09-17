Adviser To Pay $22K, Ending SEC Pump-And-Dump Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas investment adviser agreed Monday to pay $22,700 in disgorgement and interest as part of a civil judgment in which he and a New Jersey stock promoter have been barred for life from penny stock trades, ending a suit that complements criminal charges handed down to the two for their roles in a multimillion-dollar pump-and-dump scheme. In a letter filed Monday in New Jersey federal court, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty that Donald Toomer Jr. had agreed to disgorgement with interest of money he made working with Samuel DelPresto of Holmdel, New...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS