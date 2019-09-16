Sens. Issue Subpoenas In Conservation Easement Tax Probe

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The leading lawmakers of the Senate Finance Committee have issued subpoenas for documents related to their investigation into potential abuses of a tax break meant to encourage land conservation, they said Monday. The committee's chairman, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and ranking member, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said that they had issued subpoenas for documents from six individuals as they continue to investigate abusive syndicated conservation easements. “If a handful of folks can game the system for profit, then we're all left holding the bag,” they said. “We expect fulsome cooperation with our investigation, and it's unfortunate we've had to resort to...

