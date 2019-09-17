Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Says Noncompete Fight Doesn't Belong In Texas

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has freed Devos Ltd. from a suit alleging it interfered with a former employee’s new contract by threatening to sue him and a rival company for violating a noncompete agreement, saying Devos’ demand letter wasn’t enough to establish jurisdiction.

A three-member panel ruled Tuesday that a Texas district court properly dismissed Devos, a company that returns used pharmaceutical products and conducts business as Guaranteed Returns or GRx, from Inmar Rx Solutions Inc. and former salesman Mark Roeten’s breach of contract and tortious interference claims related to his contracts with both companies.

Because Devos didn’t have sufficient connections in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®