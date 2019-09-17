5th Circ. Says Noncompete Fight Doesn't Belong In Texas

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:52 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit has freed Devos Ltd. from a suit alleging it interfered with a former employee’s new contract by threatening to sue him and a rival company for violating a noncompete agreement, saying Devos’ demand letter wasn’t enough to establish jurisdiction. A three-member panel ruled Tuesday that a Texas district court properly dismissed Devos, a company that returns used pharmaceutical products and conducts business as Guaranteed Returns or GRx, from Inmar Rx Solutions Inc. and former salesman Mark Roeten’s breach of contract and tortious interference claims related to his contracts with both companies. Because Devos didn’t have sufficient connections in...

