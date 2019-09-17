PE Firm Sues For $4M After Early Fla. Energy Deal Exit

Law360, London (September 17, 2019, 9:49 PM BST) -- ACON Equity Management LLC told a London judge Tuesday that an investment vehicle it used to buy a Florida energy company cannot avoid paying it $4 million after the U.S. private equity firm sold its stake in the company. ACON opened its trial against Apple Bidco Ltd. over its refusal to pay $4 million plus interest at the High Court, accusing the vehicle of violating their deal in 2017 after ACON decided to sell its interest in Florida-based APR Energy PLC, which specializes in short-term power rental in crisis-hit countries. The private equity firm bought the energy provider as part of...

