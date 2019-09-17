3rd Circ. Axes Ex-Bank Exec's No-Contact Order During Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:40 AM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday upended a district court ruling barring a former bank executive from contacting shareholders amid a pending suit from the bank alleging he took part in a roughly $1.5 million embezzlement scheme, ruling in a precedential opinion that the move violated his First Amendment rights. A three-judge panel vacated a February 2018 decision from now-retired Chief U.S. District Judge Jose L. Linares in New Jersey that affirmed a magistrate judge’s order prohibiting Suk Joon Ryu from communicating with Bank of Hope’s shareholders. Ryu had sent letters to shareholders refuting the allegations to pressure the bank into a...

