Coinbase, Ex-Davis Polk Atty To Head CFTC Market Oversight

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A top Coinbase lawyer who was formerly an attorney with Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP will join the U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission to lead the division of market oversight, the regulator said in a statement Tuesday. In the role of director of the Division of Market Oversight, Dorothy DeWitt will oversee reviews of new applications for “platform-traded products,” including cryptocurrency derivatives, to ensure protection from market manipulation and compliance with regulatory requirements including the Commodity Exchange Act. At Coinbase, DeWitt served as vice president and general counsel for business lines and markets. She was previously an attorney with Davis Polk, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS