DOI Appeals Board Nixes Forest Removal At Grand Staircase

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:14 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Department of the Interior board has tossed a Bureau of Land Management decision to replace thousands of acres of native forests in the Grand Staircase-Escalante national monument with foraging plants for livestock, saying it didn't consider the cumulative effects of non-native seeds on migratory birds. The Interior Board of Land Appeals set aside the bureau's decision on Monday following an appeal by the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance, the Western Watersheds Project, the Wilderness Society and the Grand Canyon Trust. BLM's environmental assessment erred in finding that the project conformed to an applicable land use plan under the Federal Land...

