Ex-Kopelowitz Atty Accused Of Aiding 1 Global Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 11:47 AM EDT) -- A veteran South Florida securities lawyer and former partner at Kopelowitz Ostrow Ferguson Weiselberg Gilbert was charged Tuesday with securities fraud on claims that he facilitated an alleged Ponzi scheme through purported commercial lender 1 Global Capital LLC that raised in excess of $330 million from thousands of investors. Fort Lauderdale-based securities lawyer Jan Douglas Atlas faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine, the DOJ said Tuesday. (Getty) Jan Douglas Atlas, 74, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, served as outside counsel for 1 Global, which told investors it provided short-term small- and medium-business loans known as merchant cash...

