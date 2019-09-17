Merck Trade Secret Suit A Ploy To Aid Patent Case, Pfizer Says

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Merck is using a baseless trade secrets suit that vilifies a former employee to get a leg up in separate patent litigation with Pfizer, the ex-worker and Pfizer told a Pennsylvania federal court Monday. In separate court filings Monday, Pfizer and former Merck worker Dr. Wendy J. Watson argued that Merck's suit alleging she stole propriety vaccine development information before departing the company for Pfizer in January 2011 is meritless and time-barred. "Merck here asserts disparaging allegations against a current Pfizer employee in a transparent attempt to gain leverage in ongoing intellectual property disputes with her employer," Watson told the court....

