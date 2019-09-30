Trademark Pro Rejoins Holland & Hart After In-House Stint

Law360 (September 30, 2019, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Holland & Hart LLP has strengthened its trademarks team in Boulder, Colorado, by persuading a former associate to come on as partner after she spent the last two years working in-house for air medical transport company Air Methods Corp. Nadya Davis rejoined the firm in mid-September as a partner in its intellectual property practice. She headed to Holland & Hart right out of law school and stayed for nine years before departing in September 2017 for Air Methods. "Holland & Hart is excited to welcome back Nadya as we continue to expand our trademark team, recognizing each client and industry differs...

