Analytics Co. Datadog Ups Cooley-Led IPO Target To $600M

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Analytics firm Datadog Inc. on Tuesday raised its target for its initial public offering to $600 million at midpoint after initially aiming to raise $492 million at midpoint in its Cooley LLP-led debut. Venture-capital backed Datadog said it plans to sell 24 million shares at $24 to $26 each, boosting its earlier expectation that shares would price between $19 and $22. Datadog is a monitoring and analytics company for developers, information technology teams and businesses and counts Whole Foods, Dreamworks and Samsung among its customers, according to its website. The company said it plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select...

