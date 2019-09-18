PTAB To Review Challenge To Korean University's Video IP

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:41 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has agreed to review a video compression patent belonging to a South Korean national research university and a broadcasting company, finding the patent is likely invalid as obvious and anticipated over prior publications. In a 50-page decision Monday, the PTAB said that defensive patent group Unified Patents successfully showed that Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology's U.S. Patent No. 9,838,720 was likely invalid in light of older publications on digital video encoding. KAIST and South Korean broadcaster KBS, which co-owns the patent, had argued that the publications proposed by Unified should not count as...

