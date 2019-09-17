Blank-Check Co. Raises $305M In Ellenoff Grossman-Led IPO

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- Blank-check company Apex Technology Acquisition Corp. made its public market debut Tuesday after raising $305 million in an upsized initial public offering steered by Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP. Apex on Monday priced 30.5 million units at $10 apiece, the company’s announcement said. The offering is larger than what the company initially announced in August, when Apex touted the expected sale of 27.5 million units in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Apex is a special purpose acquisition company looking for deals in the software and technology industry, regulatory filings show. The company’s co-CEO, Jeff Epstein,...

