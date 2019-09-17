Mayer Brown Snags White Collar Duo From Irell & Manella

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP said Tuesday it had hired two former Irell & Manella LLP trial attorneys, both veteran litigators with experience prosecuting and defending white collar criminal cases and securities matters, as partners in its Los Angeles office. Former federal prosecutor Jason Linder will split his time between Mayer Brown’s Los Angeles and Washington, D.C., offices, and leading securities litigator Glenn Vanzura will be headquartered in LA, the firm said. At Irell & Manella, Linder was the head of the global investigations and anti-corruption practice, and Vanzura focused on complex securities matters. Linder’s interest in the law grew from a desire...

