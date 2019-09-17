Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOJ Turns To 5th Circ. Ruling In Abuse Victims' Asylum Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has told the D.C. Circuit that a recent Fifth Circuit decision warrants rolling back an injunction on a Trump administration rule restricting certain groups, including domestic violence victims, from receiving asylum.

Since the Fifth Circuit threw out a Honduran woman's asylum case impaired by the administration’s new policy, the DOJ argued in a Monday letter that a D.C. district judge’s nationwide injunction on the rule is “vastly overbroad.”

“In Gonzales-Veliz, the Fifth Circuit embraced the central conclusions on substantive asylum law that the Attorney General reached in Matter of A-B- ... and expressly ‘disagree[d]’ with the...

