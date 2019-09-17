Contract With Aussie Open Winner Ruled Out Of Bounds

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:38 PM EDT) -- A contract that Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka signed when she was a minor is unenforceable, because the instructor making the deal did not get the contract approved under Florida law, a Florida state judge has ruled. Judge David A. Haimes on Friday dismissed a breach-of-contract suit by tennis instructor Christophe Jean against Osaka, her sister and her father, Leonard Francois, saying Osaka has the right to void the contract, which was signed by her father on her behalf. According to court documents, the March 2012 contract provided that Jean would receive a "fixed fee" of 20% on every tennis contract...

