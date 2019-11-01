4 Tips For Cannabis Companies Amid Lung Illness Outbreak

Law360 (November 1, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- As federal health officials grapple to get to the bottom of what is causing an outbreak of vaping-related lung illnesses that has sickened 1,888 patients across the country and killed 37, cannabis companies are likely to face lawsuits and heightened regulatory oversight over their products. Even though the majority of illnesses seem to be tied to illicit products bought on the black market, attorneys say that cannabis companies are inevitably going to face litigation and increased oversight over the outbreak, especially given that the science behind the illnesses is still inconclusive. "We know that the types of people who file products claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS