The 4 Firms That Scare General Counsel The Most

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Four law firms strike fear in the hearts of their litigation opponents more than any other in the industry, according to a report released Wednesday that dubs the firms the “fearsome foursome.” General counsel and other in-house leaders name-dropped, without prompting, Kirkland & Ellis LLP, Latham & Watkins LLP, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP more than any other law firms when asked which they would least like to see as opposing counsel, according to a report by BTI Consulting Group. “Clients tell [us] these are the firms they most fear seeing on...

