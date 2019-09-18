ITC Halts Dumping Probe Of Mexican Thermoplastic Sheets

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 2:53 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission on Wednesday formally terminated an anti-dumping investigation of thermoplastic sheet imports from Mexico after determining that the products were not financially harming U.S. producers. In a decision handed down by the ITC last week, four of its five seated commissioners found that the polyethylene terephthalate, or PET, sheet imports from Mexico are “negligible” and shut down the probe. The commission did, however, allow dumping probes of PET sheet, which is used for food, beverage and retail packaging, from Oman and South Korea to go forward. The commission’s preliminary injury findings took full effect in a Federal...

