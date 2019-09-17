Perkins And Marie Callender's Approved For $70M Asset Sales

Law360, Wilmington (September 17, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt restaurant operator and franchisor Perkins & Marie Callender's received court approval for a series of asset sales that will bring more than $70 million into its Chapter 11 estates Tuesday in Delaware after a successful auction process. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Scott L. Alberino of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP said a competitive auction for the Perkins assets and a portion of restaurant supply operation Foxtail Foods pumped up the total purchase price for three asset groups by more than $20 million above the court-approved stalking horse offers. Alberino told the court that two competing...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS