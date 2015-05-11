Cannabis Greenhouse Co. Exec. Hid Old Violations: Investors

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:34 PM EDT) -- The founder and executives of a bankrupt Colorado marijuana greenhouse lessor and its parent company, Two Rivers Water & Farming Co., hid from investors that the founder had previously violated securities laws and lost his securities license, according to an investor class action filed in Colorado federal court. Two Rivers began its business in the development of irrigated farmland, associated water rights, and infrastructure, but in 2014, it formed GrowCo, as a wholly owned subsidiary, to capitalize on Colorado’s burgeoning marijuana industry, according to the suit filed Monday by investor John Paulson. On May 11, 2015, Paulson says, GrowCo filed a...

