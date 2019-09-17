6th Circ. Backs Steve Winwood's Win Over 50-Year-Old Song

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A split Sixth Circuit affirmed a victory for the Spencer Davis Group and Steve Winwood in a copyright suit over their iconic 1966 song "Gimme Some Lovin'," finding Tuesday that the lower court did not err in finding the accusers' evidence inadmissible in court. In a published opinion, the majority of a three-judge panel found that a Tennessee federal court did not err in granting summary judgment to Winwood in a lawsuit claiming the bass riff of "Gimme" was copied from "Ain't That a Lot of Love," a song by Willia Dean Parker and Homer Banks that came out six months...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS