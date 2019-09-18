Dems Roll Out Bill Blocking Trump's 'Public Charge' Rule

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- More than 20 Senate Democrats have rolled out legislation that would block the Trump administration's recent policy penalizing immigrants for using public benefits. The Protect American Values Act, introduced Tuesday, would prohibit the White House from using federal dollars to implement the “public charge” rule, which the Trump administration issued last month to make it harder for migrants to enter the U.S. legally or obtain permanent residency if they could be expected to use social assistance programs. Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, who sponsored the measure, said in a statement that the Trump administration is trying to strike fear among immigrant families....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS