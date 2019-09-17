City Can't Tap Wrongful Conviction Coverage, Ill. Justices Told

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:46 PM EDT) -- A pair of insurers on Tuesday urged the Illinois Supreme Court to rule that they don't have to help cover a Chicago-area city's $15 million settlement of a suit filed by a man who served more than 20 years in prison for a murder he did not commit, arguing that the man's exoneration did not trigger coverage under their policies. During a 50-minute hearing before the state high court, attorneys for Illinois Union Insurance Co. and Starr Indemnity & Liability Insurance Co. argued that a midlevel appeals panel erred when it placed them on the hook for a $10 million chunk...

