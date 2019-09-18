Certain US Allies May See Expedited CFIUS Reviews

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Foreign acquirers hailing from certain U.S.-allied countries may soon see their inbound transactions breeze through the national security review process, based on recently released draft rules for an overhaul of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Tuesday published the hotly anticipated proposed regulations for the full implementation of the Foreign Investment Risk Review Modernization Act of 2018, which seeks to broaden the scope of CFIUS and modernize the review process. Although FIRRMA was signed into law by President Donald Trump in August 2018, the legislation gave the Treasury the flexibility to...

