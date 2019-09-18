SEC's Broker Bar Stance Hinges On Penalties Vs. Remedies

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- What’s in a name? Is an expulsion of a securities broker-dealer from membership in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority or a lifetime bar of an individual’s association with a FINRA member a penalty, or is it protection? After the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's 2017 loss in the U.S. Supreme Court's Kokesh v. SEC[1], the SEC was confronted with how to characterize a FINRA order expelling a member from the securities industry or barring its representatives from the industry. In the wake of Kokesh, is the sanction a penalty, or merely a prophylactic remedy? Last month, in John M.E. Saad, the...

