11th Circ. Says Feds Can Sue Under Title II Of ADA

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:03 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit has ruled that the federal government has the authority to challenge Florida's institutionalization of disabled children under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, finding that Congress granted the power even though the act's language may be somewhat ambiguous. In the 2-1 published opinion, the panel on Tuesday remanded to district court a suit brought by the federal government based on findings in 2012 that Florida has nearly 200 children with disabilities unnecessarily institutionalized in nursing facilities. The majority of the panel found that the federal government has the authority to enforce Title II through the Civil...

