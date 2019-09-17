Hospitals Win Challenge To $600M Medicare Pay Cut

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:12 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services exceeded its authority last year when it cut payments by hundreds of millions of dollars for outpatient hospital care that's not actually delivered on hospital campuses. In granting summary judgment to a group of hospitals led by the American Hospital Association, U.S. District Judge Rosemary M. Collyer rejected the government's argument it has statutory authority under the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 to develop a method for controlling unnecessary increases, and that "method" is not explicitly defined in the statute. "That context does not make clear...

