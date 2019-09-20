The New Frontier Of Cryptocurrency Collateral

Law360 (September 20, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Every day brings new headlines of increasing adoption of cryptocurrency and blockchain in global financial markets. One area of the financial markets where cryptocurrency has yet to penetrate, though, is the use of cryptocurrency as credit enhancement for secured corporate debt facilities. As the number of corporate borrowers transacting in cryptocurrency in one form or another is likely to increase, this additional pool of value may increasingly be of interest to their lenders seeking additional credit support beyond (but in addition to) the typical collateral package. There are certainly issues to be worked out before crypto collateral is widely adopted in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS