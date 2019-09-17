Tobacco Cos. Say Ill. Law Preempts Chicago's Flat Tax

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A group of tobacco associations and retailers urged Illinois’ high court on Tuesday to strike down a Chicago ordinance imposing a flat tax on non-cigarette tobacco products sold in the city, saying such a tax is preempted by the state’s municipal code. Chicago tobacco company Iwan Ries & Co. and others are appealing a decision by a state appellate court to uphold the tax, enacted by city lawmakers in 2016 to curb tobacco use, particularly for younger residents who have migrated to cheaper, non-cigarette tobacco products that haven’t been as heavily taxed. Cities of a certain size in Illinois have home...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS