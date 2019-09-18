UK Flags Security Concerns With Advent's £4B Defense Deal

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 7:52 PM BST) -- The British government announced Wednesday that it has launched an investigation into the planned £4 billion ($5 billion) combination of private equity firm Advent International Corp. and U.K. defense firm Cobham PLC, citing national security concerns. "Following careful consideration of the proposed takeover of Cobham, I have issued an intervention notice on the grounds of national security," Andrea Leadsom, Britain’s secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, said in a press release. Under a 2002 British law, a secretary of state has the authority to intervene in mergers on public interest grounds relating to national security, and on Tuesday, Leadsom...

