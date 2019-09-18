EU Says No-Deal Brexit Risk 'Very Real' As Time Runs Out

Law360, London (September 18, 2019, 5:24 PM BST) -- A U.K. departure from the European Union on Oct. 31 without a deal or transition period is now "very real" in the absence of any new British proposals that would get ratified in Parliament, the European Commission president warned Wednesday. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said Wednesday that "the risk of a 'no deal' remains very real,” after U.K. Prime Minster Boris Johnson told him earlier this week that Brexit will happen next month whether or not an agreement has been reached. (AP) Jean-Claude Juncker informed the European Parliament that the EU has yet to receive written proposals from U.K. negotiators and that...

