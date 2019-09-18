Contact Lens Makers Strike $10M Deal In Price-Fixing Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:40 PM EDT) -- Contact lens maker Bausch & Lomb has agreed to pay $10 million to end multidistrict litigation brought by a class of consumers accusing the companies of fixing prices for contacts. The consumers told U.S. District Judge Harvey E. Schlesinger that if Tuesday's proposed settlement is approved, Bausch & Lomb will pay the money into an escrow account within two weeks. Counsel for the consumers will also have a chance to negotiate attorneys' fees, according to their proposed settlement order. The multidistrict litigation against Bausch & Lomb, Johnson & Johnson, Alcon and ABB Optical grew out of nearly 100 lawsuits that started...

