Trump Not Yet Injured By NY Tax Return Law, Fed. Judge Says

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:06 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has not yet been harmed by a New York law allowing the U.S. House of Representatives to request his state tax information, a D.C. federal judge said Wednesday. President Donald Trump has not been injured by a New York state law giving the state tax commissioner authority to disclose tax information if congressional lawmakers with jurisdiction request it, a D.C. federal judge said. (AP) As of yet, Trump has not been injured by New York's passing of the TRUST Act, a state law giving the New York tax commissioner authority to disclose tax information should congressional lawmakers with...

