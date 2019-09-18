Louisville, Ex-Coach Pitino Settle Dispute Over Firing

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT) -- The University of Louisville on Wednesday settled a contract dispute brought by former head basketball coach Rick Pitino, with Pitino agreeing to drop claims that he was wrongfully fired in 2017. Former University of Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino, shown here in February 2018, settled his contract dispute with the university Wednesday. (AP) The University of Louisville Athletic Association voted to approve the settlement, which stipulates that Pitino's personnel file will state that his employment at the school ended with a resignation in October 2017, before he was let go by the university following a federal corruption probe into NCAA...

