Hong Leong, TPG Pay $1.2B For Hospitals In Southeast Asia

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Malaysian conglomerate Hong Leong Group is teaming up with TPG Capital to pay roughly $1.2 billion for a portfolio of hospitals in Southeast Asia that are focused on providing accessible and affordable health care to the region's middle class, the companies said Wednesday. The deal sees Hong Leong partnering with TPG to pick up 17 hospitals from the Columbia Asia chain, plus hospitals and clinics in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, according to a statement. The Malaysian assets include 12 hospitals, the Indonesian assets include three hospitals, and the Vietnam assets include two hospitals and one clinic. "As Asia's health care market...

