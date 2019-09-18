OMERS Taps Torys For $119M Restaurant Tech Biz Funding

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- OMERS Growth Equity, with assistance from Torys LLP, is leading a CA$158 million ($119 million) capital injection into TouchBistro, the developer of a point-of-sale system for iPads used by more than 16,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, the companies said Wednesday. The Series E funding round also included participation from new TouchBistro investors Barclays Bank, RBC Ventures and BMO Capital Partners, as well as existing investors OMERS Ventures, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Napier Park Financial Partners, BDC IT Venture Fund and Kensington Capital Partners, the announcement said. TouchBistro intends to use the capital to acquire products that complement its business. More specifically,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS