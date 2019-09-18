Hydroponics Inc. To Spark Up $75M Cannabis M&A Fund

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Cannabis supply and logistics company Hydroponics Inc. announced plans on Wednesday for a $75 million fund aimed at snapping up businesses related to the budding cannabis sector in a way that will "disrupt and professionalize the supply chain." The California-based company said in a Wednesday news release that it plans to set up a fund that will spend as much as $75 million over the next two years to buy "tangentially-related service businesses." CEO Ken Alston said in the news release that Hydroponics had reached out to its investors for the cash to finance the purchase of companies in the cannabis...

