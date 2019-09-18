Duane Morris Adds Olgetree Employment Atty In Chicago

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Duane Morris LLP has hired a former shareholder from Olgetree to lead its labor and employment practice group as a partner in Chicago as the firm looks to expand its employment offerings in the Midwest. Daniel O. Canales, who represents companies of all sizes across manufacturing, retail and health care industries in a variety of discrimination and equal pay cases, joined Duane Morris on Tuesday after spending 11 years at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart PC. Making the move to the Philadelphia-based firm was a chance for Canales to assume a leadership role that he told Law360 on Wednesday isn't...

