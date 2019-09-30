DC Circ. Appears Ready To Revive Visa Work Rule Challenge

Law360, Washington (September 30, 2019, 11:10 AM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges repeatedly told a U.S. attorney that because three information technology workers said they had lost their jobs as a result of an Obama-era immigration work rule, they’re not convinced by his notion that a group representing them lacks standing to sue. U.S. Circuit Judges Thomas B. Griffith and Laurence H. Silberman, during oral arguments Friday, appeared ready to grant Save Jobs USA its bid to reverse a district court’s ruling. The lower court found the organization failed to show it faced an imminent or actual injury from the visa program that allows spouses of highly skilled visa...

