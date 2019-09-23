Former DOJ Atty Named Partner At Crowell & Moring

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- A former trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice and special counsel for Covington & Burling LLP has joined Crowell & Moring LLP’s New York office as a partner in the tax and litigation groups, the firm has announced. S. Starling Marshall, who started working as a partner for both the tax and litigation groups on Sept. 16, told Law360 that she felt Crowell was the perfect fit for her various skill sets. While Marshall will be based in the New York office, she said she would also help grow the firm’s offices on the West Coast, where she also has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS