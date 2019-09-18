Ark. Wants 'Biased' Judge Tossed From All State Cases

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The state of Arkansas and other state agencies have asked the Arkansas Supreme Court in an emergency petition to remove an allegedly "biased" judge from an administrative appeal involving a medical marijuana farm and from all other cases involving the state The state's highest court should remove Judge Wendell L. Griffen from reviewing a case in which Carpenter Farms Medical Group LLC is appealing a state agency's decision not to grant it a license to operate a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Pulaski County, Arkansas, as the judge has demonstrated that he cannot impartially rule on matters involving the state as...

