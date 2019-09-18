Proposed Bitcoin ETF Issuers Withdraw From SEC Evaluation

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:34 PM EDT) -- The proposal to list a bitcoin exchange-traded fund issued by asset manager VanEck and startup SolidX on the Cboe BZX Exchange has been withdrawn, according to a filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The SEC in a Tuesday filing announced Cboe BZX’s withdrawal of a proposed rule change that would have paved the way for a bitcoin ETF run jointly by VanEck Securities Corp. and financial technology startup SolidX Management LLC, noting that the decision to withdraw occurred on Friday. Cboe BZX had been seeking SEC approval to list and trade shares of the VanEck SolidX Bitcoin Trust, which...

