Skadden-Led Envista Tops 2 Health Care IPOs Totaling $764M

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- Dental products company Envista Holdings Corp. and biotechnology company IGM Biosciences Inc. saw shares spike in their public markets debuts Wednesday after pricing initial public offerings that raised a combined $764 million, tapping the services of four law firms. Envista, advised by Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP, raised $589 million after selling 26.8 million shares at $22 each, within the company’s stated range of $21 to $24. Latham & Watkins LLP advised Envista’s underwriters. IGM, advised by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati PC, raised $175 million after selling 10.9 million shares at $16, within its range of $15 to...

