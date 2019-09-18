Health Co. Lied To Close Ill. Hospital For Assets, Suit Says

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:57 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee health care company lied about its ability to keep an Illinois hospital open because it would rather cash in on $64 million in liquidated assets than honor a deal to sell it for $20 million, a hospital operator has claimed. Quorum Health Corp. told state regulators and the public that it couldn't afford to keep MetroSouth Medical Center open because of company debt and a lack of interested buyers, according to People's Choice Hospital LLC's complaint filed Monday. Those statements were false because it had agreed to sell the hospital to People's Choice for $20 million, but stopped communicating...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS